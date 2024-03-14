Tesla Cybertruck's Design Flaw Allows Snow To Accumulate and Block the Headlights

Tesla Cybertruck owners driving in snowy conditions discovered that the LED headlights are easily blocked by snow, leaving them in the dark. The front design and the lack of heated headlight lenses might have exacerbated this issue, making it a nuisance to drive in the snow.
Thanks to their unparalleled efficiency, LED headlights are the go-to option for modern vehicles. However, the same efficiency is also causing issues for owners living in snowy climates. Because the LED headlights emit virtually no heat, they allow snow and ice to accumulate, blocking the light. There are solutions to minimize this inconvenience, although few carmakers understand or take measures to improve the situation.
In November 2022, early Rivian owners in colder climates discovered that the R1T's cute headlights were a nuisance to drive while snowing. Because the front fascia was essentially flat, the snow and ice accumulated on the headlights and blocked the light. Many complained in the Rivian forums about the wet snow accumulation problem, which forced them to stop every few miles to clean the headlights.
This was not the first time people complained about the low heat emission of LED headlights. Many car models use LED headlights, and many owners have complained about the issues caused by snow accumulation. In certain cases, designers can improve this by designing the headlights to prevent the snow from adhering to the lenses. The airflow alone is enough to keep the headlights clean, but this doesn't work when the headlights are flat and perpendicular to the air stream. Wet snow is the worst, and even wipers and spray systems cannot prevent it from blocking the headlights.
The Tesla Cybertruck impressed with its very slim headlights, which looked like they were coming from the future. However, they were integrated between the frunk hood and the bumper in a recessed position. This design attracted unwanted attention specifically because it was bad in snowy conditions. Some people predicted that the Cybertruck might not be as fun to drive in the snow because the driver would have to clean the headlights every few miles.
During a recent snowstorm, Cybertruck owners discovered the hard way what that meant. Erik in Daerik (@teslainvetory) shared the picture of his truck with the front fascia completely covered in snow and slush. While Tesla fans made fun of him and advised him to grab a brush and clean the snow, this is more of a consequence of bad design (sorry, Franz) than laziness.
The Canadians, still waiting to have the first Cybertrucks units delivered, now have a new reason to be concerned. Imagine being in a snowstorm and trying to scrape the ice off the headlights while the wind blows strong and other vehicles drive around you in low visibility. It's a disaster waiting to happen.
For a $100,000 electric pickup from the future, it's intriguing why Tesla couldn't fit the Cybertruck with heated-lens headlights to prevent snow and ice from sticking to their surface. Last year, we learned that a company named AgeNT researched a transparent film that can safely reach temperatures around 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). This could be a godsend for all LED-equipped vehicles that drive in the snow. Tesla should've known better than this.
