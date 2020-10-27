Tesla Cybertruck Rendered as Minivan, Garbage Truck, and Ambulance

Perhaps the most interesting genre is commercial vehicles, designed to do specific jobs that are essential to the modern world. If EVs really are the way of the future, we'll need garbage trucks, tow trucks, ambulances, or armored vehicles, all of which could be based on the Cybertruck.
The renderings make it seem like a logical step, as the boxy simplicity of Elon's creation looks natural as a camper or armored vehicle. But pieces of premium technology that look deceptively simple usually aren't. You probably can't remove the bed of the Cybertruck, hook up an ambulance cabin and expect it to work.
Another interesting niche proposed by these renderings is Cybertrucks with engine swaps. You've got mid-engined dragsters, monster trucks, and generally the stuff that will anger the EV crowd.
As far as pure entertainment value is concerned, our favorite "look" has to be the Cyberminivan. It's basically a large square on top of a Hummer H3 chassis.
Tesla cars are already selling very well, and part of that is the rapid rate at which the company innovates. From the powertrain to how the parts are made, they are already quite different from everything else on the road, so when the Cybertruck came out, acceptance was high despite its outlandish looks.
According to Elon, they've stopped counting pre-orders, but well over half a million have been registered. Production is supposed to start towards the end of 2021, but even if it's delayed, we've seen customers are willing to put up with this.
View this post on Instagram
The Cyber Minivan has arrived!% Tag a friend! Credit: @rafsinclair Original pictures: @w.toshizo95 - I Follow @rafsinclair% I Follow @rafsinclair % I Follow @rafsinclair % - I Interested in designing your own version of the Cybertruck? Here are two tutorials to get you started: • Photoshop: https://bit.ly/3dqijsm • Blender: https://bit.ly/2T90RRB - I Cybertruck cost calculator: Teslanovo.com/cybertruck I Cybertruck 3D configurator: cybertruckownersclub.com/cybertruck-configurator - ________________________________ #cybertruck #teslafans #teslafan #teslaworld #teslacybertruck #teslalove #teslamotors #teslalife #teslamotorsclub #teslagram #electricvehicle #electricvehiclesarethefuture #thefutureisnow #teslatruck #teslamodel #electricvehicle #electricvehicles #ev #electriccar #electriccars #electrictruck #vanlifecaptain #vanlifecommunity #vanlifeadventures #vanlifeing #vanlifestories #vanlifemood #electricvan