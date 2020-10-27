autoevolution
Tesla Cybertruck Rendered as Minivan, Garbage Truck, and Ambulance

27 Oct 2020, 17:20 UTC ·
Tesla may change the way the Cybertruck looks before it enters production, but we don't know to what degree. It may look as crude as a child's drawing sometimes, but this shape could be a major contribution to the world of EVs and vehicles in general.
14 photos
Tesla Cybertruck Rendered as Minivan, Garbage Truck, and Ambulance
Our search for interesting material as part of Tesla Month has led us to an artist who deals exclusively with the Cybertruck. While having a relatively small following on Instagram, Raf Sinclair has virtually converted the boxy electric pickup into almost every type of vehicle.

Perhaps the most interesting genre is commercial vehicles, designed to do specific jobs that are essential to the modern world. If EVs really are the way of the future, we'll need garbage trucks, tow trucks, ambulances, or armored vehicles, all of which could be based on the Cybertruck.

The renderings make it seem like a logical step, as the boxy simplicity of Elon's creation looks natural as a camper or armored vehicle. But pieces of premium technology that look deceptively simple usually aren't. You probably can't remove the bed of the Cybertruck, hook up an ambulance cabin and expect it to work.

Another interesting niche proposed by these renderings is Cybertrucks with engine swaps. You've got mid-engined dragsters, monster trucks, and generally the stuff that will anger the EV crowd.

As far as pure entertainment value is concerned, our favorite "look" has to be the Cyberminivan. It's basically a large square on top of a Hummer H3 chassis.

Tesla cars are already selling very well, and part of that is the rapid rate at which the company innovates. From the powertrain to how the parts are made, they are already quite different from everything else on the road, so when the Cybertruck came out, acceptance was high despite its outlandish looks.

According to Elon, they've stopped counting pre-orders, but well over half a million have been registered. Production is supposed to start towards the end of 2021, but even if it's delayed, we've seen customers are willing to put up with this.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Cyber Minivan has arrived!% Tag a friend! Credit: @rafsinclair Original pictures: @w.toshizo95 - I Follow @rafsinclair% I Follow @rafsinclair % I Follow @rafsinclair % - I Interested in designing your own version of the Cybertruck? Here are two tutorials to get you started: • Photoshop: https://bit.ly/3dqijsm • Blender: https://bit.ly/2T90RRB - I Cybertruck cost calculator: Teslanovo.com/cybertruck I Cybertruck 3D configurator: cybertruckownersclub.com/cybertruck-configurator - ________________________________ #cybertruck #teslafans #teslafan #teslaworld #teslacybertruck #teslalove #teslamotors #teslalife #teslamotorsclub #teslagram #electricvehicle #electricvehiclesarethefuture #thefutureisnow #teslatruck #teslamodel #electricvehicle #electricvehicles #ev #electriccar #electriccars #electrictruck #vanlifecaptain #vanlifecommunity #vanlifeadventures #vanlifeing #vanlifestories #vanlifemood #electricvan

A post shared by Raf Sinclair (@rafsinclair) on Oct 10, 2020 at 5:51am PDT


 
 
 
 
 

