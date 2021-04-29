Tech Startups Invited to Apply for the New BMW Sustainability Challenge

If you are the leader of your own business and if you’re passionate about the automotive industry, you now have a unique opportunity. How would like to have BMW Group as a client? Join the Group’s latest Challenge and you might become one of the lucky winners.
Today, BMW launched the Open Call 360° Sustainability Challenge for startups that are interested in developing products or other solutions related to sustainability in the automotive industry.
More specifically, the proposals should address one of these seven areas: Recyclable Materials, Sustainable Supply Chain, Energy-efficient Production, Mobile Intelligence, Intelligent Building Management, Customer-centric Mobility, Sustainable Technologies.
Or, if you like to think outside the box, there’s also an additional, exciting option. Applicants can also come up with an innovative project on a sustainability-related topic that doesn’t fit in any of these categories.
The BMW Startup Garage will analyze all the projects that are submitted in the Challenge, then the first startups to be selected will get to pitch their idea in July. The final winners will be announced in September, at the IAA Mobility, in Munich. They will have the opportunity to become part of the BMW Startup Garage’s venture client program, where BMW invests in technology startups.
The BMW Startup Garage was launched in 2015 and over 100 technology startups have gone through the program since then. As an extensive network, it includes over 1,000 young companies, from around 30 countries, each year. The carmaker's objective is to discover solutions that can be customized for its cars, while the participants get the chance to learn more about the automotive industry, extend their network and receive assistance in developing their business plan.
Startups that want to participate in the Open Call 360° Sustainability Challenge can submit their application on the BMW Startup Garage website, until June 28.
BMW Startup Garage will also host a virtual event on May 11, where applicants can find out more about the Challenge.
