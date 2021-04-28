Here Comes Behind the Scenes, Bomb-Related Action With the BMW X5 Protection VR6

BMW has under the belt more than 30 years of experience in building armored vehicles such as the BMW X5 Security, the 7 Series High Security, and the latest X5 Protection VR6. Personally, I've always wondered how things go down when these "tanks" are tested on the track. Do they mix a bunch of explosive, AK-47s, and grenades and call it a day? Stay tuned 'cause we're about to find out all the juicy secrets from BMW's Protection Vehicle division in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.
For the first time, TV series Secrets of the Supercars will explore the BMW Protection Vehicle division. We're getting the chance to take a look at the manufacturing and testing of the BMW X5 Protection VR6, an SAV that can withstand AK-47 bullets and 33 lbs (15 kg) of TNT explosive.
Everything will be filmed at the BMW Protection facility in Munich, Germany. The viewers will witness how the company designs and builds its armored cars whilst keeping the occupants safe. The vehicle will also be put to the test on track at the shooting range, so get ready for Mythbusters-type action.
From what we know, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 introduced in 2019 has a series of impressive safety features. In order to create this level of protection, the company equipped the X5 with high-strength steel plates in the doors, side frames, roof, and firewalls. Additional armor can be added to aluminum plates for the underbody and luggage compartment. Meanwhile, the armored roof can withstand a blast from 200 grams of C-4 plastic explosive.
The passengers are protected with a multi-layer protective glass that is about 30 mm thick and features a polycarbonate splinter resistance layer. Combined with the armored passenger cabin, a "self-healing" fuel tank, and run-flat tires, the car's bulletproof VR6 level was born to hold up against short-range and long-range missile assaults.
The Secrets of the Supercars' episode will air on Sunday, May 2nd at 19:00 BST on UKTV's Dave Channel, with international broadcast dates to follow.
