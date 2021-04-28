Here Comes Behind the Scenes, Bomb-Related Action With the BMW X5 Protection VR6

BMW has under the belt more than 30 years of experience in building armored vehicles such as the BMW X5 Security, the 7 Series High Security, and the latest X5 Protection VR6. Personally, I've always wondered how things go down when these "tanks" are tested on the track. Do they mix a bunch of explosive, AK-47s, and grenades and call it a day? Stay tuned 'cause we're about to find out all the juicy secrets from BMW's Protection Vehicle division in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.

40 photos