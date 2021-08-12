Tanner Foust Signs On With McLaren Team for Extreme E Racing Team

3 McLaren Will Run This Bespoke Gulf-Inspired F1 Livery at the Monaco Grand Prix

American professional racing driver, stunt driver, and television host Tanner Foust has competed in rally racing, drifting, ice racing, hill climb and rallycross and notched multiple podium placements, national championships and world records. Foust was a co-host of the American version of the popular television series Top Gear. 6 photos



Foust is a four-time - and current - U.S. rallycross champion. He took titles in 2019, 2012, 2011, 2010 and has won four X Games gold medals and two Formula Drift championships.



McLaren Racing says they’ll select a female teammate for Foust, and that woman will become the first female McLaren Racing driver.



“We are thrilled that Tanner has joined the McLaren Racing family of drivers,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “He is a top-class off-road competitor with a wealth of experience and a winning record. Alongside his driving prowess, he’s a fantastic personality, who will help us connect with new fans around the world and bring the purpose and important messages of Extreme E to the fore.”



For his party, Foust says “racing for McLaren is every driver’s dream.”



Foust has been a successful force in rallycross since the sport was introduced to the United States in 2010. His experiences as a driver include multiple years of open-wheel competition, participation in the



Foust is still the only driver to win a round of the European Rallycross Championship.



