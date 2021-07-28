Tanner Foust Drives 2022 VW GTI and 2022 VW Golf R at Willow Springs

4 Passats Are Dull, Right? Not Tanner Foust’s 900 HP Beast!

Tanner Foust, Volkswagen R ambassador, drove the 2022 VW Golf R and the 2022 Volkswagen GTI at the Willow Springs racetrack. He shared his driving impressions through a video posted on Volkswagen USA's YouTube channel. 6 photos



The racing driver then shows how the torque vectoring system works by drifting the 2022 Golf R, as well as performing donuts with the German hot hatch. The 48-year-old racing driver competes in rally, drift, time attack, hill climb, rally cross, and even ice racing. Tanner was also the



While many know Tanner Foust as the 2007 and 2008 Formula D Drift Champion and 2007 and 2010 X Games Gold medalist, he also has a degree in molecular biology from the University of Colorado. Tanner's professional racing career started back in 2003, and he managed to secure a considerable number of awards to his name.



In April 2020, Tanner Foust became a Volkswagen R brand ambassador. What some of you might not know about Tanner Foust is that he is also a stuntman, and he was responsible for the spectacular car scenes in the Bourne series.



While the 4Motion all-wheel drive and the R-Performance Torque Vectoring system, the latter being demonstrated by Tanner Foust in the video below.



VW's goal with the Golf R was to make its driving characteristics as neutral as possible, but the German company does allow the driver to adjust the settings of the torque vectoring system, as well as others, to suit personal preferences.

