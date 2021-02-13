Tank Paintball Is What the Love Doctor Prescribed for This Valentine’s Day

Space Radar on Earth Sees the Apollo 15 Landing Site on the Moon

Back in 2019, British company TrackDays released numbers showing that as we approach Valentine’s Day, bookings for military-oriented experiences are increasing. That’s probably because people in love like to vent off steam by shooting things at one another in a controlled environment, rather than doing it elsewhere. 1 photo



What we need is something like tank paintball. You know, that activity where you shoot small balls of paint at friends and lovers, only with bigger balls of paint, and tanks.



Such an experience is also on the



The experience, which seems to be as Valentine’s friendly as any other this February, involves a crew of three taking turns in operating the tank, loading and aiming the cannon, and ultimately firing it and all your frustrations at some targets, including an opposing team equipped with the same hardware.



The great thing about this whole thing is that it all happens just as in real life, inside the tank, with military hardware and equipment all around - radio headsets, kevlar helmets, tank suits, periscopes and all that..



All you have to make sure, after a full year of living together, is that your significant other lands in the enemy tank, and not yours. Its even more cramped in there than in your home, and a lot of metal parts lying around...



