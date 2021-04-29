Take a Look Into These Luxurious A321LR Airspace Cabins Designed by Airbus

Back in 2017, at the APEX Expo in Long Beach, JetBlue became the launching customer for Airbus’ Airspace cabin for the A320 Family. Following the announcement, the two companies continued to work together to take the passenger service to a new level. This week, JetBlue has taken delivery of its first A321LR aircraft featuring the new Airspace cabins designed by Airbus.
The partnership between Airbus and JetBlue began in 1999 when the latter was launched and took delivery of its first A320. Two years later, the airline placed an order for 48 Airbus planes. Following years of unexpected growth, JetBlue now operates more than two hundred A320 and A321 aircraft with another 70 on order, including A321LRs, as well as some A321neo variants.
The A321LR aircraft will feature JetBlue’s new Airspace cabin that comes with quite a few luxurious enhancements such as customizable lighting, windows with integrated shades, the latest LED lighting technologies, slimmer sidewall panels for extra space at shoulder level, better views, larger overhead bin, and bathrooms with touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces. Overall, the interior will have a „design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.”
Additionally, the cabin cross-section will provide all the comfort needed for the passengers in all classes, with 24 adaptive-mattress seats in the airline’s premium-class private suites and 18.4-inch seats with extra knee space for 114 economy passengers. Other high-class features include free Wi-Fi, live TV channels, in-seat AC and USB-C ports, and connectivity options for each passenger that will allow them to customize their meal directly from their seatback screen.
Thirteen A321LR aircraft sporting Airbus’ upgraded interior will be part of the fleet that will offer transatlantic services, starting with direct flights to London later this year. JetBlue also has on order another 57 Airbus aircraft, including A321neo variants that also feature Airspace cabins.
