Recaro Will Try to Make Sure You Feel Comfortable on Airbus Economy Flights

Let’s be honest about it: nobody minds flying economy, but there’s no doubt that in some cases, things could be substantially improved. 1 photo



The good news is that you’re getting a lot more space inside the aircraft if you’re willing to pay for it. Airbus recently announced that its Leaving aside the legroom available for each passenger, which sometimes is ridiculously small, the comfort offered by the seat is something that can turn a two-hour flight into either a snuggly experience above the skies or a hemorrhoid-inspired tense flight that makes you keep an eye on the clock during the whole time.Recaro is the company that has been trying to make the Airbus A320 family aircraft more comfortable since 2016, and earlier this week, it announced an extension of the partnership. It's all supposed to bring us a more enjoyable experience on SWIFT economy class.More specifically, Recaro already offers predefined or pre-certified versions of its BL3530, BL3710, and CL4710 models for the Airbus A320, and the company will continue to make its seats available for passengers as part of this contract extension.“Recaro currently offers predefined and pre-certified versions of its BL3530, BL3710, and CL4710, and provides various dual-class cabin configurations of the SWIFT family of seats. Optional seat features range from comfort packages and in-seat power solutions to tablet holders and ELeather colors. The SL3710 is the lightest seat in the market, and is slated to join the Airbus SFE catalogue soon,” the company announced in a press release, also embedded below.At the end of the day, everyone should now feel more relaxed on an economy flight in the Airbus A320, at least when it comes to the seats. We all know the crumpled space inside the cabin is something that just can’t change overnight without a massive redesign.The good news is that you’re getting a lot more space inside the aircraft if you’re willing to pay for it. Airbus recently announced that its new cabin design has entered the second phase of testing at JetBlue.

