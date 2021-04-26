Tag Heuer Celebrates the Monaco Historic Grand Prix With Limited-Edition Watch

5 Next Red-Bull F1 Engine to Be Named After Watch Manufacturing Company

The Organized two weeks ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, the 12th Monaco Historic Grand Prix brought the F1 cars and the vintage racing cars to the famous Monaco streets last weekend, 23-25th April.The biennial Grand Prix de Monaco Historique weekend marks one of the most popular events in classic car racing. Enthusiastic vintage car owners, racers, and spectators gather to look forward to the visual feast brought by the racing series.As the event's official sponsor, the Swiss luxury manufacturer launched a new limited edition Monaco model. This limited edition of 500 pieces has a particular dark green color scheme and a rare modern interpretation of the Monaco series, which will surely win the heart of many watch lovers.The emerald color highlights the features of the classic stainless steel watch that matches a square case. The dial adopts gradient colors, transitioning from light green in the center to dark green at the edges. Plus, it sends to the covered portion of the Monaco Grand Prix track that precedes the chicane area of the port.This new watch comes with a black alligator leather strap and provides 80 hours of long-lasting power reserve. It uses two black sub-dials and rhodium-plated indexes and hands covered with white Super-LumiNova fluorescent paint, forming a visual contrast with the green sunray-brushed dial.The oscillating mass and the column wheel of its in-house movement are also in green, making them visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. It combines the classic with the modern representation of a maverick timepiece, portraying at the same the famous races of Monaco.The limited-edition green dial is currently available to purchase for £5,500/ $7,659.