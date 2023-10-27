T-28 Trojan: The American Trainer Plane That Could Outclimb a Mustang

A military trainer plane is the aeronautical equivalent of level one. A slow, stable platform where novice pilots work up their skills until, hopefully, they wind up in something far cooler and faster. When military aviation museums are full of Mustangs, Thunderbolts, and Spitfires, why give credence to anything else? The North American T-28 Trojan bucks this trend. Why? Because in the right configuration under the right conditions, it can outclimb a freakin P-51. No seriously, we're not pulling your leg.

11 photos Photo: Jakub Ha?un - Own work