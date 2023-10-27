Why Are Tesla Model 3 Highland Prototypes in the US Still Camouflaged?

Tesla officially unveiled the refreshed Model 3 on September 1 in China, and the deliveries have already started in all markets supplied by Giga Shanghai. Despite that, Tesla still hasn't removed the camouflage on some of its cars testing in the US, which is puzzling.
For most of 2023, we've been treated to pictures and leaked information about the refreshed Model 3, known internally as "Project Highland." The topic was of utmost importance for Tesla fans, as the revamped Model 3 promised to mark the most radical change of a Tesla model in history. As the Model 3 Highland was officially unveiled on September 1 in China, we discovered that the information leaked before was mostly accurate.
The refreshed Model 3 is indeed very different from the model it replaces despite being essentially the same car. Design-wise, the Model 3 Highland introduced a more aggressive and streamlined face. The interior has also been improved with more upscale features and an additional screen for the rear passengers, similar to the one on the Model S/X. The stalks have been removed, as we suspected, but the rumored front bumper camera did not appear on the cars that started shipping in the past weeks.
As the first Tesla customers took delivery of the new model in Europe, every secret has been revealed. Still, we continue to see camouflaged prototypes testing in the US. This is baffling since we've already seen everything the Model 3 Highland had to hide. To add to the confusion, some Model 3 Highland EVs were also spotted undisguised. The question is, are they so different that Tesla chose to cover some and leave the others uncovered?
There's a strong possibility that these cars are indeed different models. Tesla started deliveries of the Model 3 RWD and Dual Motor versions, whereas the Performance variant is still in development. Although the current Model 3 still sold in North America doesn't offer design modifications for the Performance variant, that might not be the case with the Model 3 Highland.
The first distinctive features that spring to mind when talking about a sporty version of a particular model are the front spoiler and rear diffuser. These are the exact parts that Tesla chose to cover on the US prototypes, go figure. Tesla will undoubtedly offer a Performance version of the Model 3, although rumors indicate it might choose a different name, like Ludicrous or Plaid. Although the latter was supposed to be exclusive to Model S/X, things can change.
The Ludicrous reference has been spotted recently in Tesla's Parts Catalog as a Ludicrous sticker applied to the rear of the Model 3. The graphic has been since removed, but that doesn't mean it was a hoax. There is already information about the planned changes Tesla will introduce on the sportier variant. The most important seems to be a new adaptive suspension setup with adjustable dampers, as Tesla hacker Green discovered by digging into the Tesla software.
The sportier version of the Model 3 Highland will also feature better front seats, with bolstered sides and an integrated headrest inspired by the Cybertruck. Upgraded brakes will undoubtedly be part of the refreshed model, with claims that Tesla replaced Brembo with Hitachi in this department. Hitachi is known for its Smart Brake, a brake-by-wire system intended for autonomous vehicles. That doesn't mean the refreshed Model 3 will feature a brake-by-wire system, though.
I think I see adjustable suspension coming in the Model3 refresh (some variants anyway?) or at least ability to adjust suspension damping and— green (@greentheonly) October 26, 2023
