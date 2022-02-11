Suzuki Hayabusa Gets New Performance Accessory Pack With Titanium Akrapovic Silencers

Suzuki has unveiled a new Performance Accessory Pack for its Hayabusa flagship bike. The pack, which can be fitted at the time of purchase, will set you back £2,599 ($3,521) in the UK, but will also save you £1,112 ($1,500) over the cost of the individual items.
By purchasing it along with the bike, it means you can incorporate those costs into any finance deal, while benefiting from the same three-year warranty.
So, what do you get in return for your hard-earned money? It starts with a pair of titanium Akrapovic silencers, which can save you a total of 9 lbs (4 kg) in weight, while boosting power by 2 kW (about 2.6 hp). They’ll also enhance the bike’s soundtrack (naturally) and its aesthetic, thanks to the carbon fiber tips and head shield. You’ll also find laser etched Akrapovic and Hayabusa logos on them.
Other highlights from this pack include billet aluminum brake and clutch levers, color-coded pillion seat cowl, an accessory seat with Hayabusa logo and red contrast stitching, plus a tank pad that also boasts the logo of this famous hypersport bike (you can choose between gold and red).
Speaking of the ‘Busa, now in its third generation, it costs £16,499 ($22,354) in the UK and comes with a heavily redesigned engine (new pistons, conrods, crankshaft, camshaft), delivering enhanced performance in the lower-to-mid rev ranges. This is the fastest-launching Hayabusa yet, which makes sense since it has more torque than its predecessor.
It also comes with Suzuki’s most advanced suite of electronics ever, featuring 10 lean angle-sensitive traction control modes, lean angle-sensitive ABS, three power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, a speed limiter, and three stages of launch control which you can select via the switchgear.
Visually, the latest Hayabusa comes with a sharper and more angular design, but nothing so extreme that you wouldn’t instantly recognize it for what it is.
In the United States, the base-spec 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa retails from $18,599 – considerably cheaper than in the UK.
