Suspended Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Looks Like It's Flying in Vivid Render

Does that front tire actually touch the water and, more importantly, why is it attached to a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing that appears to be suspended in some sort of installation? Because digital art can now achieve this sort of photorealism and make it almost impossible for our brains to distinguish between fantasy and reality, that's why.
The global health crisis has already accustomed us to visiting museums online, and the rendering we have here takes things one step further by creating an entire venue in the realm of pixels.
Sure, such a feat could be achieved in the real world, but when we're talking about one of the most iconic models in the history of Mercedes-Benz, a machine that often trades hands for over $1 million these days, why not enjoy the whole stunt in this fashion?
Gullwing doors and a factory top speed of 163 mph (263 kph) might not raise that many eyebrows nowadays, but when this sports car was introduced in 1954, it certainly swept the world off its feet (for one, that velocity number made it the fastest production car of the era). In fact, the model is so important to its maker that the automotive producer currently offers new body panels for it.
While the project's starting point was the 1952 W194 racecar, the exuberant American market fell in love with the road car—the New York official debut did help with this. And then there's Area7, the imaginary location that currently holds this "flying" Gullwing, which was dreamt up by a digital artist named Khyzyl Saleem.
Those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) might be familiar to the pixel master's efforts of the sort. However, if this is your first experience with this type of art, here's a Bugatti EB110 that was digitally abandoned in the woods and then brought back to its former glory.
As always with the London-based artist's work, the devil is in the details. For instance, one could spend quite a bit of time gazing at the immaculate red finish of the classic sports car and thus turn the writing of this article into a procrastination moment. Hypothetically speaking, of course.
