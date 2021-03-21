Gold-Plated Roewe iMAX8 Is One Way to Make a Minivan Stand Out

4 Russian Uran SUV Makes Your [Insert Any Vehicle Name] Look Tiny and Weak

Gold plating stuff is tricky business. Done right, it can be high art. Done poorly, it becomes the world's (very expensive) laughing stock. You decide which one this is.



Wang KaiFang is a well-known crossover, modern artist who has somewhat of a thing for gold. In his 20 years in the field, he’s worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, like Cartier, Volkswagen, Coca-Cola, and Swarovski. As a sculptor, most of his stuff is actually gorgeous: fluid sculptures that intrigue and captivate, defy clear categorization and encourage conversation. This… is not that.



In September 2020, at Auto China, SAIC Motor introduced the first minivan under the Roewe marque: the Roewe iMAX 8. The iMAX8 is offered both with a conventional engine (1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 hp, and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 224 hp) and an all-electric drivetrain.The iMAX8 is, in case you missed it, a minivan . Thanks to the work of Chinese artist Wang KaiFang, it is now a minivan plated in gold. Gold-plated cars or motorcycles are not new. It seems that, for a variety of reasons, man has always been drawn to the idea of covering his favorite ride in 24-karat sheets of gold. Efforts in this direction have had varying degrees of success, though, if you’re to go by public opinion alone, they all suck . In more or less direct phrasing.Wang KaiFang is a well-known crossover, modern artist who has somewhat of a thing for gold. In his 20 years in the field, he’s worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, like Cartier, Volkswagen, Coca-Cola, and Swarovski. As a sculptor, most of his stuff is actually gorgeous: fluid sculptures that intrigue and captivate, defy clear categorization and encourage conversation. This… is not that.Now displayed at the Zhengda Square in Shanghai, China, the golden iMAX 8 is a confusing combination of white, black and gold. The idea would be to provide contrast for a one-off that is meant for promotional purposes only, but there’s no denying that it comes across as questionable, if not downright tacky and ugly Every bit of chrome on the minivan has been gold-plated, except for the Rowe badge in the front: the grille, the license plate holder, the rims, the door handles, the mirrors, and the lettering. The only photos of the one-off minivan posted on CarNewsChina don’t offer a glimpse into the interior, so there’s no telling whether gold-plating customization is limited to the exterior. Even if it was, it’s still too much.

