A very trippy, mind-bending artwork is being listed on SuperRare , the go-to place for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). This is where the first digital piece of real estate, Mars House , also found an owner for a little over $500,000 last week, and where paintings, music and other types of digital creations trade hands for virtual currency.Called PAPARA$$I, it is the work of German artist Antoni Tudisco, whose credits include digital art for Adidas, Nike and Mercedes-Benz, and features in Vogue, Highsnobiety and Hypebeast. The piece itself plays out like a 26-second short film featuring two aliens on an alien planet, with the Ferrari Modulo concept used as a prop for a photoshoot.Though the Modulo is not the main focus of the artwork, it does manage to steal the spotlight, as briefly as it’s shown. It is also the perfect fit for an alien-themed, mind-bending video like this one.The use of the Modulo was not sanctioned by the owner of the actual Modulo car, businessman and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus owner James Glickenhaus, but he is definitely welcoming the attention. He tweeted about it and even included a link to the auction, which now sits at $40,000 in real-world money. Glickenhaus himself plans to create and sell his own NFT art, using funds to keep SCG Racing going. He is, if you will, an NFT art connoisseur.Developed in 1970 to be shown at the Geneva Motor Show, the Modulo is also known as the “UFO Car.” It’s based on a Ferrari 512S with a unique body by Pininfarina, and was acquired by Glickenhaus in 2014, who fully restored it and occasionally takes it out for demonstrative drives.The Modulo is a one-off, a fully-functional concept with a Ferrari V12 developing 550 hp that takes it to 220 mph (354 kph) and 0 to 60 (96.5 kph) in 3 seconds. It is invaluable, assuming Glickenhaus would ever considering selling. This NFT replica is a cheaper way of boasting ownership of one of the most iconic Ferraris in history.