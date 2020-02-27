Here’s the 1970 Ferrari Pininfarina Modulo Concept-Car in Action

The Ferrari Modulo, also known as the Ferrari 512S Modulo, the Ferrari Pininfarina Modulo or simply the “UFO car,” is perhaps one of the most famous and visually-striking Ferraris ever built. It started out as a concept / show car, but today, 50 years on, it is still functional and still a beast.
The Modulo is a one-off, part of the impressive collection of automotive innovator and businessman James Glickenhaus, who bought it from Pininfarina in 2014 for an undisclosed sum and restored it to full working order. Since then, the Modulo has been through a fire and was immediately restored, and Glickenhaus is still driving it, still showing it off.
Because this is a rare car, any sighting is bound to make waves. Especially when it happens on a circuit, where it’s being properly put on display. It happened earlier this month, at the Cremona circuit in San Martino del Lago, Italy. Italian Supercar Video was at the scene and, yes, there is video of it. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
With James Glickenhaus at the wheel, the video provides a good look at the car from the outside and inside, the engine (start-up, acceleration, sound) and a full track session. It’s the closest thing to actually seeing this impressive, fully-functional concept-car in real life.
The Modulo started out as a Ferrari 512S, stripped of engine and transmission and sent over to Pininfarina to build a show car. That show car was presented at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show, and had the Ferrari V12 engine added at a later time. The Modulo is able to reach a top speed of around 220 mph thanks to its 550 horsepower, and go 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds.
It’s sometimes called the “UFO car” because of its unique design: it’s actually a one-door coupe because of a canopy-style roof that slides forward to allow driver and passenger access by sliding inside. It sits very close to the ground and has all wheels partially covered. It also stands out for the 24 holes in the engine cover, offering a good look at the beating heart inside: the V12.
A futuristic, revolutionary car when it was first introduced, the Modulo remains as striking today. Seeing it in action is just as impressive.
