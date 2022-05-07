Suspected Drunk Driver Hit 11 Cars Before Being Arrested

Incredible footage filmed Thursday shows just how much damage the combination of driving and alcohol can do. A driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol is accused of crashing his truck into multiple vehicles in the parking lot of an Oregon City shopping center.
Police officers arrived at the scene and found that 11 vehicles had been struck by a white work truck.
Video footage shows how several cars were hit by the driver's aggressive manoeuvres. You can see how he puts it in reverse then accelerates into at least two others.
Several cars were pushed into nearby buildings. Some of the curbs as well as green space were also damaged. A lamppost was very close to being knocked to the ground. In addition to the damaged cars, shops in the area also suffered some damage. One of the vehicles was driven into the door of a hair salon.
Witnesses told KPTV FOX 12 Oregon reporters that they got pretty scared when they heard the loud noises because they didn't know what was going on. One said he had seen the car in the area before the incident. The man was inside, revving the engine, during which time several people walked past the car.
Police said they have caught and identified the driver who caused all this damage. He is a 68-year-old male resident of Oregon City. As a result of his parking lot stunt, he was injured and taken to the hospital. According to officers he also pleaded guilty to other charges of DUI and reckless driving in 2016.
The man has now been cited for DUI, reckless endangering, and reckless driving. Fortunately no pedestrians were hit, and the next morning a lanscaping company came and cleaned up the area.
Every driver should know that any amount of alcohol, however small, can affect your ability to drive, which is why combining the two is not recommended. On the contrary, it is illegal.
Video footage shows how several cars were hit by the driver's aggressive manoeuvres. You can see how he puts it in reverse then accelerates into at least two others.
Several cars were pushed into nearby buildings. Some of the curbs as well as green space were also damaged. A lamppost was very close to being knocked to the ground. In addition to the damaged cars, shops in the area also suffered some damage. One of the vehicles was driven into the door of a hair salon.
Witnesses told KPTV FOX 12 Oregon reporters that they got pretty scared when they heard the loud noises because they didn't know what was going on. One said he had seen the car in the area before the incident. The man was inside, revving the engine, during which time several people walked past the car.
Police said they have caught and identified the driver who caused all this damage. He is a 68-year-old male resident of Oregon City. As a result of his parking lot stunt, he was injured and taken to the hospital. According to officers he also pleaded guilty to other charges of DUI and reckless driving in 2016.
The man has now been cited for DUI, reckless endangering, and reckless driving. Fortunately no pedestrians were hit, and the next morning a lanscaping company came and cleaned up the area.
Every driver should know that any amount of alcohol, however small, can affect your ability to drive, which is why combining the two is not recommended. On the contrary, it is illegal.