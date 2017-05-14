DUI Crash Ends In Alcohol Addiction Clinic, That's Not How You Join a Meeting

A man was arrested this week after crashing
his pickup truck
into a substance addiction center.
His 1992 Ford Ranger struck three parked vehicles and knocked down a large sign before stopping into a building on the property. Police arrived on the scene to find Christian James Powell behaving in a belligerent manner with witnesses, and he attempting to flee the scene.
Officers tasered him, and proceeded to take him into custody. It is thought that alcohol was a contributing factor
in the crash. His passenger was injured, and was found unconscious at the time when emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident
.
The 23-year-old driver also had two dogs in the back of the cabin, which were also injured. One of the canines was thrown through the rear window, while the other sustained other injuries.
Fortunately, the two pets will make it, and so will his passenger, who probably was unconscious even before the wreck.
The Oregon
man was placed in the Douglas County Jail with a bail of $125,000, The News Review
reports. His arrest warrant includes numerous charges, which start with a suspicion of driving under the influence, along with five misdemeanor counts, one felony, third-degree assault, reckless driving, and several others.
Police officers took into account the fact that he endangered two animals, risked the life of his passenger, and was also driving uninsured. The accident goes to show what kind of risks are involved when driving after consuming even the slightest bit of alcohol.
If Mr. Powell’s test results reveal alcohol
in his blood stream, he will probably have to join an alcohol addiction center to learn to control himself and stay sober. He will not be able to go to meetings until he faces the legal problems that he has added to his life and criminal record.
Maybe accidents like these will change some people’s mind and viewpoint about driving after consuming substances that are known to impair a person’s judgment and reflexes.