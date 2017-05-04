autoevolution

Guy Gets Arrested For DUI While Wearing Self-Explanatory T-Shirt

 
4 May 2017
Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances that impair your judgment and reflexes is a stupid thing to do, but that does not stop many people from becoming news subjects.
While looking at their mugshots, you learn their stories. Few are funny, and some DUIs end up in tragedy. We are referring to the kind of event that scars people for life, result in jail sentences, and hurt families.

In some cases, the driver’s relatives are the only ones to cry, but other events result in the deaths of harmless individuals who had been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

In the case of Stark County resident Jeremy Dean, his DUI was funny for two reasons. First of all, nobody was injured after he got behind the wheel with nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol content in his system.

Secondly, he was wearing a T-shirt that wrote: “This guy needs a beer.” It even had a pair of drawn hands to point at the fellow who was wearing the article.

The massive irony in this situation is comparable to people busted for drug trafficking while wearing shirts that write “Legalize,” and have an artistic drawing of a Cannabis leaf.

Evidently, everyone can wear whatever he or she want, unless it involves something offensive to others, but there’s nothing essentially wrong with those shirts. Police arrested the perpetrator after someone made a call to emergency services. It all started when he hit another vehicle and continued to drive.

After that, Jeremy Dean stopped at an ATM to withdraw money. That was the moment when he was confronted by the woman whose car he had just hit, FOX 8 informs. Instead of admitting his blame, he fled. The police caught up with him after the victim called 911, and reported a drunk driver on the road.

The only problems here come from driving after consuming alcohol or substances that impair a person’s judgment. Out of all the things that a driver can do wrong in a vehicle, a DUI is the one illegal action that can be avoided.

It is easy: a person must not drive after consuming drugs, alcohol, or medication that may hinder his or her reflexes or their ability to control a vehicle.
