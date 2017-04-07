Guy Wears Funny Shirt All The Way To A DUI Conviction, Irony is Strong

They say that a picture is as "powerful" as a thousand words, and that a video is better than 1,000 photos. We agree with the statement as long as those images are not “doctored,” and we are glad that we can present this exquisite example of irony.





A 44-year old man named Elwood Gutshall once bought a green shirt, presumably for St. Patrick’s Day, which had “Drunk Lives Matter” written on it. It has the four-leaf-clover as well, on top of its color, which led to the earlier association.You already know that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are long over, but that did not stop Elwood from going to a party in Neville with that shirt. We can only presume that he partied, as he was caught driving with two and a half times the state’s limit for blood alcohol content in his system.He was pulled over on March 19, which was two days after the Feast of Saint Patrick. Unfortunately, the Newville Police Department had to wait a few more days to announce the arrest of their fellow resident. On top of the DUI charge, Gutshall is facing charges for driving while under a DUI suspension, along with other traffic violations. Driving under the influence is a grave offense, and this situation is only funny because nobody was injured or hurt in any way, and that he was wearing the shirt that you can see in the photo.We insist that the 44-year-old driver should have known better than getting behind the wheel after drinking , but it looks like he learned nothing from his previous DUI suspension.If we were to ask him a question, we could not help wondering if he had been wearing the shirt since St. Patrick’s Day celebration and continued to party for more than a single night, or if this was just an ironic coincidence.We think it might have been something closer to the former, but we would rather imagine the reaction of the police officers when they saw a driver with a shirt that wrote “DRUNK” in capital letters, and found that the person had been drinking.