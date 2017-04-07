autoevolution

Guy Wears Funny Shirt All The Way To A DUI Conviction, Irony is Strong

 
7 Apr 2017, 14:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
They say that a picture is as "powerful" as a thousand words, and that a video is better than 1,000 photos. We agree with the statement as long as those images are not “doctored,” and we are glad that we can present this exquisite example of irony.
A 44-year old man named Elwood Gutshall once bought a green shirt, presumably for St. Patrick’s Day, which had “Drunk Lives Matter” written on it. It has the four-leaf-clover as well, on top of its color, which led to the earlier association.

You already know that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are long over, but that did not stop Elwood from going to a party in Neville with that shirt. We can only presume that he partied, as he was caught driving with two and a half times the state’s limit for blood alcohol content in his system.

He was pulled over on March 19, which was two days after the Feast of Saint Patrick. Unfortunately, the Newville Police Department had to wait a few more days to announce the arrest of their fellow resident. On top of the DUI charge, Gutshall is facing charges for driving while under a DUI suspension, along with other traffic violations.

Driving under the influence is a grave offense, and this situation is only funny because nobody was injured or hurt in any way, and that he was wearing the shirt that you can see in the photo.

We insist that the 44-year-old driver should have known better than getting behind the wheel after drinking, but it looks like he learned nothing from his previous DUI suspension.

If we were to ask him a question, we could not help wondering if he had been wearing the shirt since St. Patrick’s Day celebration and continued to party for more than a single night, or if this was just an ironic coincidence.

We think it might have been something closer to the former, but we would rather imagine the reaction of the police officers when they saw a driver with a shirt that wrote “DRUNK” in capital letters, and found that the person had been drinking.


DUI drinking Pittsburgh USA lol
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78