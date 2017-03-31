Fear And Loathing In Massachusetts: Trucker Drives High All The Way From Seattle

A trucker
from Alaska made a 3,000-mile drive without stopping to rest after using a “cocktail of drugs.”
Gary Robbins is the trucker who was caught in a convenience store parking lot in Massachusetts
after one of the business’ employees noticed strange behavior and called the police.
Before calling law enforcement, the unnamed employee saw the guy running around the parking lot and behaving erratically.
Police officers who arrived on the scene noticed that the man had locked himself out of the truck, luckily for everyone’s sake, and he had even placed his credit cards into the fuel tank.
From there, Gary Robbins was seen attempting to climb the vehicle through the space between the cab and trailer, instead of the doors.
Deerfield Police officers learned that Robbins drove from Washington state, near Seattle
, where he picked up raspberry roots to deliver in Massachusetts. He had finished the delivery after the 3,000-mile trip (4,828 km), which was not interrupted by any rest of any kind.
It was discovered that the driver was showing signs of drug use, and he endangered himself and the other road users from start to finish. It is illegal for truck drivers to drive for extended periods without resting, and many states oblige transport companies to use special devices to prevent drivers from continuing a trip without resting.
Officers were surprised, but not shocked, to learn that the driver had a farther destination on the East Coast. Mr. Robbins admitted to using drugs, but refused to go to the hospital. He was taken after law enforcement members struggled to control him.
Gary Robbins’ license was revoked, the truck he was driving was impounded in spite of not being owned by him, and he has a court date set, Recorder
reports. The DUI
offender is facing a multitude of charges for his reckless actions.
Adam Sokoloski, the arresting officer, thanked the employees of the Circle K complex for their attention and for deciding to call the police for help.