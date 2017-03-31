autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Fear And Loathing In Massachusetts: Trucker Drives High All The Way From Seattle

 
31 Mar 2017, 16:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A trucker from Alaska made a 3,000-mile drive without stopping to rest after using a “cocktail of drugs.”
Gary Robbins is the trucker who was caught in a convenience store parking lot in Massachusetts after one of the business’ employees noticed strange behavior and called the police.

Before calling law enforcement, the unnamed employee saw the guy running around the parking lot and behaving erratically.

Police officers who arrived on the scene noticed that the man had locked himself out of the truck, luckily for everyone’s sake, and he had even placed his credit cards into the fuel tank.

From there, Gary Robbins was seen attempting to climb the vehicle through the space between the cab and trailer, instead of the doors.

Deerfield Police officers learned that Robbins drove from Washington state, near Seattle, where he picked up raspberry roots to deliver in Massachusetts. He had finished the delivery after the 3,000-mile trip (4,828 km), which was not interrupted by any rest of any kind.

It was discovered that the driver was showing signs of drug use, and he endangered himself and the other road users from start to finish. It is illegal for truck drivers to drive for extended periods without resting, and many states oblige transport companies to use special devices to prevent drivers from continuing a trip without resting.

Officers were surprised, but not shocked, to learn that the driver had a farther destination on the East Coast. Mr. Robbins admitted to using drugs, but refused to go to the hospital. He was taken after law enforcement members struggled to control him.

Gary Robbins’ license was revoked, the truck he was driving was impounded in spite of not being owned by him, and he has a court date set, Recorder reports. The DUI offender is facing a multitude of charges for his reckless actions.

Adam Sokoloski, the arresting officer, thanked the employees of the Circle K complex for their attention and for deciding to call the police for help.
trucker DUI drunk driver Massachusetts Seattle USA
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78