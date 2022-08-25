Supercar Blondie Checks Out DeLorean Alpha 5, High-End Electric GT With Electronic Hugs

The John DeLorean story is so epic no Hollywood director wants to touch it – at least for now. He developed perhaps one of the sexiest vehicles of the 80s. But the futuristic DMC DeLorean wasn’t meant to be and fell as dramatically as it rose to fame. They say, 'it’s not over until it’s over.’ After a 40-years hiatus, the Back to the Future car is back. This time as the DeLorean Alpha 5, and Supercar Blondie got the chance to review it.

