Karma Automotive Sues DeLorean, Accuses Its Executives of Stealing Intellectual Property

Not long ago, DeLorean only had plans to electrify the DMC DeLorean, aka DMC-12 (its pre-production code). On February 14, the company tweeted about a new EV. We discovered that its new CEO was Joost de Vries, who used to work for Karma. DeLorean’s new chief marketing officer (CMO), Troy Beetz, also worked there. That led us to think Karma could be involved with the new product, which Beetz quickly denied. How did these Karma executives end up in DeLorean? A lawsuit from Karma Automotive may answer that.