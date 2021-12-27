Super73 Custom SantaBike Makes for One Good-Looking Santa Sleigh, Has a Gift Bag, Too

Super73 has always made some sick bikes that are about more than just features. These two-wheelers are also about riding in style, which is why so many celebs have been spotted on them, with Justin Bieber, Will Smith, or Madonna being just a few examples. The company is also creative when it comes to building custom bicycles, and its latest creation, the SantaBike, would definitely be something to put on your Christmas list.
Unfortunately though, this custom bicycle doesn’t seem to be listed anywhere on the manufacturer’s website, nor do we see any information on social media, next to its photo, to suggest that this is available for purchase. So for now, all we can do is gaze at it in admiration and sigh.
But even so, the Super73 SantaBike is one cool-looking wheeler to gaze at. Based on the company’s RX model, the custom bike is Christmas-themed from wheel to wheel. Everything from its frame and tank-like battery to its suspension arm guards, fenders, and headlight, received a Christmas-ish red and white paint job. The bike’s long, comfortable seat also comes with red & white upholstery, while the chain and pedals are now white to blend in with the rest of the bike.
Super73 even strapped bells to the frame, but by far the most notable feature of the bike is the red cargo bag mounted on it, which makes for a great Santa presents bag.
Customization aside, this remains one powerful wheeler, featuring a 48V 1,200W motor with a peak power of 2,000W, and a 960Wh 20 Ah removable battery. The RX model offers ranges between 40 and 74 miles (64 and 120 km) on a single charge. The bike comes with four riding modes and speed levels.
Super73’s RX bikes are street-legal and priced at approximately $3,500.
But even so, the Super73 SantaBike is one cool-looking wheeler to gaze at. Based on the company’s RX model, the custom bike is Christmas-themed from wheel to wheel. Everything from its frame and tank-like battery to its suspension arm guards, fenders, and headlight, received a Christmas-ish red and white paint job. The bike’s long, comfortable seat also comes with red & white upholstery, while the chain and pedals are now white to blend in with the rest of the bike.
Super73 even strapped bells to the frame, but by far the most notable feature of the bike is the red cargo bag mounted on it, which makes for a great Santa presents bag.
Customization aside, this remains one powerful wheeler, featuring a 48V 1,200W motor with a peak power of 2,000W, and a 960Wh 20 Ah removable battery. The RX model offers ranges between 40 and 74 miles (64 and 120 km) on a single charge. The bike comes with four riding modes and speed levels.
Super73’s RX bikes are street-legal and priced at approximately $3,500.