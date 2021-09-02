5 World’s First Cyberbike Proves Even Terrible Builds Have Massive Tesla-Appeal

Super73 and Period Correct Drop Alpina B9-Inspired E-Bike, Limited to Only 15 Units

California-based e-bike manufacturer Super73 recently unveiled its latest collab with the fashion brand Period Correct. The two have created a custom, limited-edition bike based on the Super73 S1 model and inspired by the Alpina B9. 7 photos



The special edition



Paying homage to the Alpina interior, the seat features premium, vintage upholstery, with contrasting blue and green fabrics that are both eye-catching as well as durable. Origin8 provided a set of Rascal pedals while the grips are Lizard Skins Northshore Lock-On.



There’s also that familiar aluminum cargo rack which is a standard on all S1 bikes, and you can upgrade to an extended seat or buy other useful accessories to go with it.



The S1 is equipped with a 768 Wh battery that offers a range of approximately 25 miles (40 km) at 20 mph (32 kph) under throttle-only operation. That range can increase to more than 35 miles (56 km) if you are using the ECO pedal-assist mode of the bike.







All Super73 S1 bikes come in just one size and are designed to accommodate riders between 4’10" and 6’2” (147 and 188 cm) while the weight limit of the S1 is 275 lb (124.7 kg.) The bike is equipped with 20x4.25” all-terrain tires.



