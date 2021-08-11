Hot Wheels and Super73 Roll Out Electric Motorbike, Street-Legal for the Big Kids

You know how they say boys never grow up, it's just their toys that get bigger, right? Well, the latest example comes from Mattel's Hot Wheels. The brand has just rolled out a new bike, and it's not a die-cast toy but a real-life, street-legal machine.
Hot Wheels teamed up with e-bike manufacturer Super73 to release a Hot Wheels motorbike based on the company's flagship Super73-RX. The packaging screams Hot Wheels: from the orange, blue and black color scheme that wraps up the big toy to the yellow-tinted headlight and the brand's logos.
Speaking of the logos, there's one on the custom embroidered seat and one on the handlebar pad by Saddlemen as well. Among other notable customizations, there are Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, and Stamp 1 Large pedals by Crankbrothers. A stainless steel panel, black chain, black battery tank pads, and BDGR tires with bronze rims were also custom-made for this build.
To ride on this toy, you don't need a license or registration, as it performs just as the Super73-RX does. It features Super73's drive system with multi-class ride modes and is powered by a state-of-the-art 960 watt-hour battery.
This provides an estimated 40 miles (64 km) of range at 20 mph (32 kph) under throttle-only operation and an estimated 75 miles (121 km) of range using the ECO pedal assist mode.
The Hot Wheels bike is also equipped with Super73's brand-new connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices via the Super73 app.
Available in a strictly limited edition of just 24 bikes, this model will set you back $5,000. That's a $1,500 jump from the company's flagship Super73-RX. But, to be fair, you do get a special Ford Bronco die-cast that matches your new bike for that price.
The Hot Wheels Super73-RX is only available in the continental U.S. That means that those from abroad, even Alaska or Hawaii, won't be able to order one. It will also be built to order, and the shipping process will take between 12 to 16 weeks.
