Guy Rides in Style Like a Celeb on Homemade Super73 Style E-Bike Built From Scratch

Influenced in design by the mopeds of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Super73 e-bikes have become massively popular over the years, with celebrities contributing to their ever-growing success. But not all of us afford to ride in the style of Justin Bieber, Madonna, or Will Smith. So this guy decided to build his own banana seat bike from scratch.
Super73 is an e-bike manufacturer based in California and despite the minimalist look of its bikes, a lot of celebs love to ride them, with the aforementioned names being just a few random examples.
These motorcycle-like wheelers have fat tires, oversized headlights, upright bars, and long banana seats. They are great for relaxed urban rides, but their steep price makes them inaccessible to the average customer, with the R-series going as high as $5,000.
But where there's a will, there's a way. You can build your own budget-friendly Super73 style e-bike, just like this guy, for less than $1,200.
Reddit user “sleurhut” showed off his DIY e-bike built entirely by him from the ground up. His “homemade” Super73 is equipped with a 3000w hub motor and a 72V 21 Ah battery pack, with almost all components being ordered on AliExpress.
The bike reaches a top speed of approximately 37 mph (60 kph) and while he hasn’t ridden it for more than 62 miles (100 km) so far, he is confident the bike can easily put in around 19 miles (30 km) on a single charge. Hopefully, it can do better than that, considering that Super73 claims its 960-watt-hour battery in its bikes offers ranges of up to 75 miles per charge.
Nevertheless, we still think the result is an impressive one, given that the builder even handled the metal work himself, with all the bending and welding of the frame. Although, as revealed on Reddit, the guy is a professional welder, so there probably were no surprises there.
The homemade Super73 was well received by the internet and offers have already started to pour in from Reddit users, who claim they are willing to pay up to $2,000 for one.
