Street Rossi Runs Out Of Talent, Crashes Hard

Otherwise, you might end up like this dude here or even worse. The incident was captured by a dashboard camera in Sayreville, New Jersey, and despite the fact we don’t see through the rider’s perspective, the situation is till very cringy.The rider was apparently speeding and foolishly weaving through the cars. Soon a right-hand corner came, and the guy tried to go from the third lane to the first one and cut the apex I guess.But his “perfectly” calculated maneuver suddenly came to an abrupt end as a driver in the middle lane decided to close in his line as well, which cut the rider off and causing a nasty collision.The biker was ejected and thrown to the side of the road while the motorcycle continued to spin chaotically on the road shredding off sparks and components on the smooth asphalt.The person in the car that filmed the event stopped to help and is funny to see the actual rider walking in the frame a minute later. He looks to be ok despite the lack of proper riding equipment. He may have shed some skin, but overall there were no broken bones.As for the bike, the amount of damage it took makes it a write-off. A similar accident happened last year right behind me at about the same speed. That guy was miraculously OK too - some road rash and a sore ankle.However, his bike was destroyed. I remember sitting next to the wreck and trying to discover salvageable parts - only the passenger seat and the rear wheel were left undamaged.