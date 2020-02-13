Stormbreaker Concept, the Hybrid Megayacht With Long-Range Capability

“The concept incorporates all of the elements that thrill- and solace-seeking clients look for,” Jim Evans, founder of Super Yachts Monaco, says. That would be “a bottomless toy chest,” “efficient propulsion, long-range capability,” and lush interiors highlighting a life of luxury and / or relaxation.Stormbreaker will have a gym-spa complex and a pool on the upper deck, a sun deck and beach club, a cigar lounge and a library, helipad and hangar, and a massive garage that could easily accommodate a tender, a larger boat and even a submarine. These are preset amenities, but the layout allows adding more upon request.As far as interior design goes, the cherry on the top is, without a doubt, the atrium sitting at the heart of the vessel. It is a glass chamber that offers panoramic views and open-plan interiors, with plenty of natural light and the opportunity to take in the most amazing views the world has to offer.In addition to being able to operate in polar conditions, the Stormbreaker concept stands out for being “tech-focused.” Fotiadis designed it with an adventurer millionaire in mind, and while said millionaire might be eager to go off the grid for days in a row, he or she will still want to stay connected. Who doesn’t nowadays?To that end, a state-of-the-art communications system will offer high bandwidth internet connection to “meet the demands of a modern-day entrepreneur from off-shore” even when sailing at polar extremes. In other words, however isolated the location the owner will travel to, they will never be out of the loop altogether – unless they specifically want to.In addition, an interactive infotainment system will provide real-time voyage updates and a high-tech audio-visual experience.This being just a concept right now, further details on the propulsion and performance are not available. Other specifics, like the number of guests (14 or more, but no mention of crew), have only been mentioned briefly. However, Fotiadis says that he’s ready to work with the potential owner of Stormbreaker on customizing almost every aspect of it, except for the length and the hybrid propulsion system.This way, not only will the owner get a high-performance, ultra-luxurious megayacht that can go where no other megayacht has gone (to paraphrase a very famous TV quote), but they will get the guarantee that it will be tailor-made to their desire and explicit specifications.Stormbreaker is already for sale with Super Yachts Monaco. When a buyer shows up, a construction timeline will probably be made public.