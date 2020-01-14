Columbus’ Dragon Is a Beast of a Yacht With Glass Elevator, Waterfall and Grotto

In September 2019, Columbus Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, unveiled a new megayacht called Dragon. It’s a beast of a vessel that’s spacious, luxurious and extremely elegant, and designed as an “oasis of peace.”
Dragon is 262 feet long and has 4 decks so yes, it is massive. It includes highlights like a glass elevator and a pool that opens from 3 sides and comes with a waterfall and a colored grotto. Even for a megayacht, these features are still outstanding and not all that frequent to come by.
With all this, Dragon is meant to combine classical elegance with innovation, standing out as “an Italian excellence of timeless elegance and constructive craftsmanship.” With an exterior design by Hydro Tec and an interior design by Francesco Guida, it features no sharp cuts but harmonious lines, and interiors that blend classical elements with more welcoming designs in soft, muted colors.
As Columbus says, despite its name, Dragon is designed as an “oasis of peace,” so it breathes a sense of tranquility through every feature. It includes amenities like gym, sundeck, open-space dining areas and a beach club, and spacious living spaces for 14 guests and 19 crew members.
Accommodation for guests is done in 7 cabins, with the owner’s master suite taking up an entire deck and boasting panoramic views, private office, lounge, terrace and balcony. Call it the lion’s share, if you will. Crew cabins are situated on the lower deck.
Dragon took 27 months to build, and has a full-displacement hull and a structure of aluminum and steel. Powered by two MTU 16V 4000 engines, it can reach top speeds 16.5 knots, and has a range of 6,000 miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.
For fun on the water, Dragon includes two tenders in the lower deck garage, and three jet skis under the helicopter landing platform.
