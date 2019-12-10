Megayacht Has Pool with Aquarium Bottom Because You Can Never Have Too Many Fish

Italian shipyard Baglietto is looking to offer one lucky (and rich) owner of its new 65-meter megayacht the ultimate immersive experience. Because being at sea is not enough.
At this year’s Monaco Yacht Show the company presented a render of the new V-Line, details of which had first emerged (but had not yet been confirmed) at the previous edition. Designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design, the 65-meter is at the top of the Baglietto range and draws for inspiration on the retro style of the iconic Adler superyacht, delivered by Baglietto in 1987.
However, the new V-Line megayacht combines the retro feel of the Adler with a “modern and unique” stern styling, and modern touches like expansive darkened panels of glass that offer privacy for passengers, while allowing natural light in.
Baglietto says the new megayacht will offer accommodation for up to 12 guests in 4 lower deck cabins, and one VIP and master suite on the main deck. The VIP and the master suites have access to a private gym, and can be entirely customized according to the owner’s preferences. Crew will be sleeping in the quarters at the bow of the lower deck, where a crew mess has also been built.
Without a doubt, the main feature of the vessel is a giant pool on the main deck, with an aquarium at the bottom, because, apparently, there aren’t enough fish in the sea. A generous sundeck, a skylight and the large windows will add to the immersive experience of cruising on this beauty, by offering passengers the chance to fully take in the vistas at sea.
Two other pools will also be available, as will be a touch-and-go helipad. Other entertainment options include a cinema, a beach club, a floodable garage with a tender and another rescue tender in the front.
The owner of the megayacht will be able to choose from a variety of propulsion systems, including a hybrid option.
“Our new 65-meter superyacht was introduced last year only as a concept, and today we are happy to share the progress we have made,” Baglietto chief executive Michele Gavino said at the Monaco Yacht Show, as reported at the time by Boat International. “This is a project for which we are putting a lot of efforts and focus on both the style and cutting-edge technological solutions.”
Since Baglietto is still working on the concept, it is yet to announce a possible end-date for the construction.
