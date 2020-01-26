Billionaire Mansion Includes $30M Car Collection, Von Krieger 1936 Mercedes-Benz

It’s called the Billionaire Mansion and it’s situated at 924 Bel Air Road, in an enclave that ensures maximum privacy and the most spectacular views of Los Angeles and the ocean. It spans 38,000 square feet across 4 stories and includes anything from a non-functional helicopter slash art display to a mind-blowing car collection with only the rarest, bespoke cars and motorcycles.
The car collection (aka the “auto gallery”) alone is worth over $30 million, with the most prized item being a very rare, one of a kind 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K, the Von Krieger roadster, worth $15 million. The gallery includes 12 such rare cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys, one Bugatti Veyron and one Rolls Royce, and a one-off Pagani Huayra worth over $2 million. And 10 working motorcycles, also very rare (and a handful more sprinkled around the house under the guise of art installations).
In addition to the “auto gallery,” the house also comes with a white Ferrari 488 and a bespoke yacht-themed Rolls Royce Dawn for the exclusive use of the 7-strong staff. With the house, Makowsky agreed to pay for the house live-in staff for 2 full years (they have separate living quarters).
The Billionaire Mansion is built like a megayacht, with the developer aiming to include every possible luxury so that the new owner would only have to move in with the clothes on their back. “Megayachts have gone from 150 feet to 300 feet or more and they can cost up to $500 million,” the developer explains. “People spend two weeks a year on a yacht, but they live in a house. I wanted this to be the ultimate megayacht, but on land.”
And then there’s the entertainment areas, several of them, taking up most part of 2 entire levels. Everything in Billionaire Mansion is top luxury, hand-picked or customized, very expensive and possibly one of a kind. There’s a bowling arena next to a play area where you can find the world’s most expensive pool table, the world’s most expensive ping pong table and 4 of the world’s most expensive fuzzball tables. These are Makowsky’s actual words (check out the video at the bottom of the page).
A 40-seat Dolby Atmos James Bond-themed theater, with a 22-foot screen, 57 speakers, and a 4k projector with 7,000 pre-loaded movies comes with its very own candy room. Forget about popcorn, here’s your chance to get diabetes in style!
The world’s largest residential television, 4 bars, 2 wine cellars (each worth an individual fortune), several dining areas and professional kitchens, 12 bedrooms and 31 bathrooms, commercial elevators draped in alligator skin, over 100 rare art pieces and installations, and a $2 million inner staircase that must be a headache to keep spotless add to the luxury items you can find inside the Billionaire Mansion.
“I wanted to redefine what super-high-end luxury homes are all about,” Makowsky explains. “I wanted to break all the molds. The level of quality and attention to detail in this house is unsurpassed. And I wanted to create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home. People spend over half their lives in their home. So when you’re home, it should be the ultimate oasis. You should have every single entertainment feature you could have in one home.”
Makowsky was able to break all the molds, indeed. When the house was first listed for sale at $250 million, it was the most expensive in the U.S. and among the priciest in the world. However, despite it’s jaw-dropping attributes, the massive cost and the many years spent working on it, it proved too much of a gamble: its price dropped to $188 million in 2018 and $150 million in early 2019.
In October 2019, Billionaire Mansion finally found its owner for “just” $94 million – pennies compared to the asking price and the treasures amassed inside.
