Project Centauro Megayacht Is Bold, Beautiful and Powerful

If the name of the design studio rings a bell, it’s probably because it’s the one behind the speedboat concept inspired by the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster, called simply the A43. This new concept is much grander in scale and just as impressive.
Meet Project Centauro.
Designed by Armagar Cakir, who also founded Officina Armare in 2017, this monster of a yacht measures 306 feet in length, and is a startling but very elegant combination of sharp edges, flowing lines and a black gloss-finish hull. The result is striking but would not be an unexpected sight in, say, space. On the water, though, it’s meant to draw the eye and get people talking.
Project Centauro is spacious and elegant, but also packed with luxury amenities its potential owner might want. With accommodation for 14 people (12 guests and 2 owners), and a crew of 38, it spans 3 decks and includes anything from an infinity pool to a cinema, and a very wide array of water toys and a touch-and-go helipad dominating the bow.
Perhaps more impressively, Project Centauro is fast – unexpectedly so for a ship this size. Powered by two MTU engines with steerable water jets, it can reach top speeds of 20 knots and a cruising speed at 18 knots. Officina Armare doesn’t say what its potential range might be.
Creating with relaxation in mind, Project Centaura includes a top deck observation area fitted with a jacuzzi, and a beach club inspired by ancient temples. It has anything from a diving station and a full beam spa to a gym and massage area, sauna and hammam. Elsewhere on the boat, guests will be able to chill in several outdoor seating areas, an indoor infinity pool or a deck cinema.
When they’re not topping their tan or socializing, guests will be able to take the fun on the water, thanks to the boat’s side garage with room for two 33-foot tenders (including the aforementioned Lamborghini-inspired A43) and other assorted water toys. Officina Armare imagines it could even carry a submarine, which could be used for research and exploration purposes, if the owner is so inclined.
It’s true, Project Centauro doesn’t even pretend to play the eco-conscious card in the manner of recent concepts and offerings from other design studios, because the focus falls exclusively on marrying a decidedly sportive appearance with the luxury of a megayacht. On that account only, it is a success: this is perhaps the most stylish and boldest concept of a yacht to come in recent months.
Since this is still a concept, details could change by the time it moves into the next stage. Officina Armare doesn’t say anything about whether there are talks or plans to ever build this boat, but it would be quite a shame if it was consigned to paper for all eternity.
