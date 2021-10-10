Stiffer or More Relaxed, Rules in Nebraska and Nevada Allow You to Title Abandoned Cars

5 Man Tries to Break up Fight With His Car, Gets Arrested

The Brits have the Stonehenge, but as a true modern replica of that stays the Carhenge from Nebraska, a state where only law enforcement can title an abandoned vehicle. Over in Nevada, things are a little bit more relaxed, but only when it comes to those relics abandoned on private properties. 7 photos Welcome where the West begins

Also known as the Cornhusker state,



In Nebraska, if a car is left unattended six hours on a public property, or 24 on a private one, without license plates, it is automatically considered abandoned. The rules are going up to seven days if left with license plates on, without the land owner's permission, or to 30 days in law enforcement custody.



Getting a title for that abandoned vehicle might be tricky, and it depends on who left it or how it ended up there. If it was towed, the towing company must announce law enforcement after 24 hours that it has it, and every other 30 days afterward. After 90 days, that vehicle may be put for sale, and the authorities will issue a title for it to the buyer. As for the money, well, they won't go into the tow company's pockets, or at least not all of them. After it recovers its costs for tow and storage, the rest of them will go to the authorities, which will keep it for five years, waiting for the owner to claim the sum. If they don't show up, the money will go into







But maybe the The Area 51 State

Yes, we know that Nevada is known as the Silver State thanks to America's largest silver deposit from Comstock Lode. We know that it is the fourth gold producer in the world and the largest in the U.S. Yet, many people are usually coming to Nevada for two things:



Nevada has some patience with stranded vehicles and considers them abandoned only after 72 hours. Any officer of the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, or the Department of Economic and Urban Development unit may affix a Notice of Infraction to the vehicle and may mark one or more tires with the current date. The authorities will have it removed if the car is still there 72 hours after the Notice was placed. But if the vehicle is considered a danger for other drivers or pedestrians, it will be removed right away.







Editor's note: The information in this article is not legal advice; for any info regarding abandoned vehicles rules, refer to local law enforcement agencies.