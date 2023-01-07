Stellantis aims for big revenues from Mobilisights Business Unit. Big Data is big bucks

Stellantis is one of the largest car makers in the world. There are 14 brands under its umbrella, and in 2022 it sold more than 1.5 million cars worldwide. By 2030, at least half of the cars that Stellantis is making will be EVs.
These are big plans. But there is more. And we’re not talking about the partnership with United Airlines for the Midnight eVTOL. We’re talking about Mobilisights, the new business unit focused on the Data-as-a-Service and software services.
It’s a logical step into a more and more connected world. Stellantis expects to reach 34 million connected vehicles by 2030. This means hundreds of millions of sensors and billions of GB of data. Which will also translate into billions of USD or Euros.
Mobilisights business unit should generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030. It will develop and license innovative B2B products, applications, and services. Of course, Mobilisights and its partners will operate within a very strict data governance and privacy policy.
So, don’t worry, Mobilisights is not interested in your private data. It will use the sensor information to improve the way you interact with your car or to improve your comfort and safety in the car. But also, these data will be part of the bigger picture.
They will be key to future Vehicle-to-Grid and Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication systems. All the data gathered from a large number of cars will contribute to much better safety on the roads, with real-time warnings or actions taken by cars to avoid road hazards.
Another field where your data is put to good use is large-scale statistics. This will foster data-driven decision-making for public-sector utilities, research institutions, and even state agencies. As a result, better transport efficiency will lead to better investments.
There’s also a wide range portfolio of applications and services that will use in-car data. These are going to generate approximately €4 billion in annual revenues by 2026 and around €20 billion by 2030. There are already €30 billion of investments planned through 2025 to execute software and electrification transformation.
By 2024, most of all new vehicles will be fully over-the-air updatable. In the same year, three all-new AI-powered technology platforms will be deployed at scale, and the company will rely on 4,500 software engineers.
It only means Stellantis is becoming a sustainable mobility tech company at a fast pace. “With its 14 iconic brands and millions of connected vehicles, Stellantis has unmatched global data scale capable of powering Mobilisights business forward,” says Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO.
The next step will be really challenging: car makers working together in this Big Data realm. It’s a whole new paradigm in a world where evolution is driven by fierce competition. And we also need to change our view. Because the time of simply cars is over.
The new ones are software-enabled vehicles. Whether you like it or not.
