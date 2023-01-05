It’s Official: Stellantis Will Manufacture the Midnight Flying Taxi

If anyone was still a non-believer when it came to eVTOLs (electric take-off and landing) and the prospect of regular flying taxi operations, this particular project should dissipate all remaining doubts. It’s not just about an ambitious aircraft developer, but about two other big names involved in the project. United Airlines will be the one that operates Archer Aviation’s Midnight eVTOL, while Stellantis will be the official manufacturer – a truly unique partnership in the industry.

9 photos