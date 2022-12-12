Stellantis Follows Ford's Lead and Joins Renewable Energy Program

Earlier this year Stellantis announced its Dare Forward 2030 plan to achieve carbon net zero globally by 2038, and yesterday that aim took a very big step forward.
The giant automaker has partnered with DTE Energy in what is described as the second largest clean energy purchase in U.S. history. Through DTE's MIGreen Program, the companies will add 400 megawatts of new solar capacity in the state of Michigan.
The added capacity is enough to power roughly 130,000 homes and will keep over 670,000 metric tons from carbon dioxide emissions of being released annually.
At some point by 2026, Stellantis will be capabale of operating all 70 of its manufacturing and non-manufacturing facilities in the state with 100% solar energy, cutting its carbon emissions in North America by 50% and 30% in its manufacturing facilities.
While this day and this historic agreement are about clean and efficient power, I’d like to suggest that today is also about the power of partnerships in this new era of sustainable mobility,” said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America. “Our success — indeed our survival — will depend more and more on how completely we embrace the values of collaboration and partnership as strategic imperatives that help us achieve breakthrough business outcomes. This agreement is an outstanding example of how truly great companies like DTE Energy and Stellantis can unleash their passion and expertise to shape a more sustainable world for our customers and our communities.”
The Stellantis deal mimics another Michigan-based automakers move towards carbon neutrality. In August, the Ford Motor Company announced a similar partnership agreement with DTE’s MIGreenPower program, one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in ther country. Ford's agreement with DTE is the largest of its kind in U.S. history calling for over 650 megawatts of new solar capacity in the state by 2025. Ford has committed to achieving carbon neutrality globally by 2050.
