Spyshots: 2019 Audi S6 Avant Shows Four Fake Exhaust Tips

Over the years, Audi
treated us to a number of go-faster wagons. The most recent of the lot is the RS4 Avant, which packs 450 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque from a 2.9-liter TFSI twin-turbo V6 engineered by Porsche. As for the next model in line, you’d better brace yourself for the S6 Avant.
Caught winter testing in Scandinavia by the carparazzi, the all-new S6 Avant is equipped with a flat-angled rear window that looks magnificent in this application. A8
-inspired taillights, round-tipped exhaust system with four finishers, double-spoke alloy wheels, and a massive front grille are on the menu, as well as an interior that takes inspiration from the A8.
Just like its bigger brother, the A6 and S6 Avant ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo
platform. The extended use of aluminum in the construction translates to a lower curb weight, and the all-new underpinnings are certain to help with the driving dynamics of the car.
Codenamed C8, the all-new A6
is expected to premiere in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show in sedan form. The longroof should arrive in the second half of year, while the S6 and S6 Avant are expected to go official in late 2018 or early 2019. The big question is, what’s under the hood?
The RS6 Avant is guaranteed to get more than 560 horsepower from a hot-blooded V8, with the 2.9-liter V6 from the RS4 Avant
being the most likely candidate or the S6 Avant. If our intuition is correct, then Audi will match the twin-turbocharged engine sourced from the Porsche Panamera 4S to an eight-speed transmission tuned for both comfort and sportiness.
Being a performance-oriented wagon from the four-ringed automaker, it doesn’t come as a surprise the S6 Avant will ship as standard with quattro all-wheel-drive
. The system combines a self-locking center differential with wheel-selective torque control, as well as two-wheel braking function on the inside of the bend to help the driver with carving corners.