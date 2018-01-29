Audi SQ2 to Debut in 2018, Along With New A1 and Q3

We did not doubt that the all-new A1 and Q3 would come out this year, in fact, we have a pretty good idea when. However, Audi was reluctant to even admit that the SQ2 had been approved for production.

The only thing stopping us from confirming this roadmap image as being real is the fact that big cars are missing. The e-tron SUV , A6 and potentially the S7 should all be 2018 debuts. The previous statements surrounding the SQ2 suggested it would see daylight only if the regular Q2 model proved to be a sales success. We don't have numbers surrounding Audi's smallest crossover, but the brand as a whole very nearly posted negative results in 2017.So we think the SQ2 has been approved just because Audi likes the product and needs something cool for the ever-expanding crossover market. After all, Volkswagen's new T-Roc has similar technology and 190 horsepower engines.Speaking of which, it's widely believed that the SQ2 will have the same power output as the S3 hatchback: 310and 400 Nm from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger. It won't drift like a Subaru Forester STI, but it should have decent turn-in and handling.Our best guess is that the A1 will be the first to come out, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show in Match. The SQ2 should be out a month or two after that, as Audi has shown many S models in late sprint. According to Indian Autos Blog , a long wheelbase Q2 is also on its way to global markets.Last on the list is probably the most profitable out of all the 2018 debuts, which is the second-generation Q3. The not-so-compact model will finally transition to the MQB platform, helping it compete on with the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA, as well as newcomers from Volvo and Jaguar.The only thing stopping us from confirming this roadmap image as being real is the fact that big cars are missing. The e-tron, A6 and potentially the S7 should all be 2018 debuts.