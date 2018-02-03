Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition Combines 705 With Classic Paint

Perhaps the RS6 is an old car, but we still like the way the engine sounds, especially if it's got a good tune. The new Nogaro Edition should tick that box, circle around it and then rip the paper it's on into pieces with 705 HP and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) torque.

21 photos



If we remember correctly, the "Typ 4G" RS6 came out way back in 2013 with a standard output of 560 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). Thanks to a partnership with specialist tuner ABT, those figures have been increased by 145 HP and 180 Nm. Of course, they started with the performance model, so the actual improvement is only 100 HP and 130 Nm.



We don't have any sprint numbers, but the top speed is now a supercar-like 320 km/h (198 mph).



Production of this special edition will be strictly limited to 150 units, available only in Germany from €124,200.



For the money, you get Nogaro Blue, a throwback color to 1994 that still looks good today. All cars will have the black trim package, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, 21-inch alloy wheels.



If you want the upgraded interior too, and let's face it, you do, then be prepared to part with €130,000. This brings blue Alcantara with quilted stitching to the seat centers, door trim, and knee pads. Audi also includes a black Alcantara headliner, blue contrast stitching, and special floor mats with blue piping.



If you're not into the 90s interior look, all the blue can be switched for black Alcantara. Carbon fiber is a standard piece of eye candy, meant to take your eyes off the outdated dashboard.



