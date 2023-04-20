Spotify Not Feeling Very Well on Android Auto Coolwalk

The Coolwalk rollout continues, but the more users receive the updated interface, the more problems Google has to fix.
This time, the error resides in the way Coolwalk renders the audio app card. Spotify sometimes fails to display the playback controls on the multi-app view unless users manually launch it on their mobile devices.
The new Android Auto design allows users to run multiple apps side by side using an approach inspired by the CarPlay Dashboard. Applications use their own cards, with one card per each category.
The navigation solution, be it Google Maps or an alternative app, received the largest card because it requires the biggest screen estate. Phone calls and audio apps get access to smaller cards on Coolwalk.
Despite the Spotify card loading correctly, the app sometimes doesn’t display any playback controls. I noticed this behavior after installing the April 17 update, but for now, the issue doesn’t seem very widespread.
I’m also seeing other users reporting the same problem on Coolwalk, and I’ll continue to monitor the main feedback channels as the latest version is installed on more devices.
Every time when Spotify fails to load the dedicated Coolwalk card, launching the app on the mobile device brings things back to normal. This happens on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, but I don’t think it’s a device-specific issue.
No workaround seems to exist, so it could be just another glitch that Google must fix in Coolwalk.
In the meantime, the rollout of the new interface continues. Google announced Coolwalk in January and since then, it’s been activating the design in stages. This approach gives the search giant more time to discover and fix bugs in an early stage before they make their way to more production devices.
It’s not clear if this glitch is something that Google must fix urgently, but Spotify appears to be the only audio app that’s struggling with it. YouTube Music works correctly in my car, and launching the app on the mobile device is not required on Android Auto. This could also signal the need for more optimizations on Spotify’s side, so maybe an app update can correct the behavior.
A possibly connected problem on Android Auto has been impacting Spotify users since late 2022. At that point, Premium subscribers discovered that launching the app on Android Auto wasn’t possible unless it was also running on the mobile device. A generic error reading “Spotify doesn’t seem to be working at the moment” showed up on the screen, making it impossible to listen to any music. In all cases, disconnecting the mobile phone from the car and playing music on the mobile device worked properly.
Despite originally asking for more information about the bug, Google hasn't yet announced a fix.
The new Android Auto design allows users to run multiple apps side by side using an approach inspired by the CarPlay Dashboard. Applications use their own cards, with one card per each category.
The navigation solution, be it Google Maps or an alternative app, received the largest card because it requires the biggest screen estate. Phone calls and audio apps get access to smaller cards on Coolwalk.
Despite the Spotify card loading correctly, the app sometimes doesn’t display any playback controls. I noticed this behavior after installing the April 17 update, but for now, the issue doesn’t seem very widespread.
I’m also seeing other users reporting the same problem on Coolwalk, and I’ll continue to monitor the main feedback channels as the latest version is installed on more devices.
Every time when Spotify fails to load the dedicated Coolwalk card, launching the app on the mobile device brings things back to normal. This happens on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, but I don’t think it’s a device-specific issue.
No workaround seems to exist, so it could be just another glitch that Google must fix in Coolwalk.
In the meantime, the rollout of the new interface continues. Google announced Coolwalk in January and since then, it’s been activating the design in stages. This approach gives the search giant more time to discover and fix bugs in an early stage before they make their way to more production devices.
It’s not clear if this glitch is something that Google must fix urgently, but Spotify appears to be the only audio app that’s struggling with it. YouTube Music works correctly in my car, and launching the app on the mobile device is not required on Android Auto. This could also signal the need for more optimizations on Spotify’s side, so maybe an app update can correct the behavior.
A possibly connected problem on Android Auto has been impacting Spotify users since late 2022. At that point, Premium subscribers discovered that launching the app on Android Auto wasn’t possible unless it was also running on the mobile device. A generic error reading “Spotify doesn’t seem to be working at the moment” showed up on the screen, making it impossible to listen to any music. In all cases, disconnecting the mobile phone from the car and playing music on the mobile device worked properly.
Despite originally asking for more information about the bug, Google hasn't yet announced a fix.