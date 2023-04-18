Next Waze Update to Include Big Fix for Android Auto Coolwalk Users

Waze continues to be one of the most popular apps on Android Auto, so every little bug could eventually impact a significant number of users.
The most recent release, for example, comes with an odd behavior on Android Auto. The app runs just fine when in focus, but once Android Auto stops running (when the phone is disconnected from the head unit), Waze does not shut down properly.
In other words, Waze keeps running in the background. This behavior leads to other problems, such as extra battery drain because Waze also uses GPS to determine your location.
Oddly enough, this error only shows up randomly in my car. The application sometimes shuts down correctly, but it occasionally remains in the background when I disconnect the phone from the car.
I’m running Waze version 4.93.5.11, which went live for users in late March. Several users confirmed the same problem online, and the Coolwalk experience is enabled in all cases.
Google started the Coolwalk rollout in January. The new interface is enabled on Android devices in waves, as Google first wants to collect reliability data before the general availability. The main Coolwalk feature is the multi-app view that allows users to run several applications on the same screen. Like CarPlay, Coolwalk uses a card-based layout for navigation, audio apps, and phone calls.
To run on Coolwalk, applications must be updated to support this new screen. Waze hasn’t yet received a Coolwalk-specific update, so it continues to run only in full-screen mode if the new Android Auto design is already enabled. It’s unclear, however, if the bug is related to Coolwalk.
A Waze staff member confirmed on reddit that the bug is already being investigated, with a fix on its way. The patch should be released with Waze 4.95, though for now, it’s not yet known when the new version could go live.
No workaround exists at the moment other than force-closing Waze manually every time you shut down Android Auto.
As for the Waze support for Coolwalk, no ETA has been offered just yet. The feature is already in the beta stage, so it’s all just a matter of time until the feature goes live. Chances are the 4.95 update could also enable the Coolwalk support, though this tidbit is still unconfirmed.
With Coolwalk support, Waze will replace Google Maps in the navigation card on the new Android Auto multi-app view. This way, users will get route guidance in Waze right on the dashboard without the need to run the app in full screen. Of course, for the full navigation experience, users can still tap the navigation card and switch to the full-screen mode. To return to the dashboard, all it takes is tapping the Coolwalk button in the lower left corner.
In other words, Waze keeps running in the background. This behavior leads to other problems, such as extra battery drain because Waze also uses GPS to determine your location.
Oddly enough, this error only shows up randomly in my car. The application sometimes shuts down correctly, but it occasionally remains in the background when I disconnect the phone from the car.
I’m running Waze version 4.93.5.11, which went live for users in late March. Several users confirmed the same problem online, and the Coolwalk experience is enabled in all cases.
Google started the Coolwalk rollout in January. The new interface is enabled on Android devices in waves, as Google first wants to collect reliability data before the general availability. The main Coolwalk feature is the multi-app view that allows users to run several applications on the same screen. Like CarPlay, Coolwalk uses a card-based layout for navigation, audio apps, and phone calls.
To run on Coolwalk, applications must be updated to support this new screen. Waze hasn’t yet received a Coolwalk-specific update, so it continues to run only in full-screen mode if the new Android Auto design is already enabled. It’s unclear, however, if the bug is related to Coolwalk.
A Waze staff member confirmed on reddit that the bug is already being investigated, with a fix on its way. The patch should be released with Waze 4.95, though for now, it’s not yet known when the new version could go live.
No workaround exists at the moment other than force-closing Waze manually every time you shut down Android Auto.
As for the Waze support for Coolwalk, no ETA has been offered just yet. The feature is already in the beta stage, so it’s all just a matter of time until the feature goes live. Chances are the 4.95 update could also enable the Coolwalk support, though this tidbit is still unconfirmed.
With Coolwalk support, Waze will replace Google Maps in the navigation card on the new Android Auto multi-app view. This way, users will get route guidance in Waze right on the dashboard without the need to run the app in full screen. Of course, for the full navigation experience, users can still tap the navigation card and switch to the full-screen mode. To return to the dashboard, all it takes is tapping the Coolwalk button in the lower left corner.