SpaceX’s Starship Explosion Wasn’t a Failure at All, It’s a Landmark Day in Space History

On April 20th, 2023, America watched in amazement as the SpaceX Starship booster B4 and spacecraft S20 roared to life and lifted off from its launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas. Little more than a few minutes later, this same 390-foot tall spacecraft was plummeting down towards Mother Earth in more pieces than most can be bothered to count. But if you check out SpaceX's own live stream of their very public failure, you won't hear gasps of abject shock or horror as you might expect.

20 photos Photo: SpaceX