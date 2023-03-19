Rolls-Royce Wants to Put a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon By 2029, Has the Funding to Do it

On a long enough timeline in which mankind doesn't abandon human-crewed spaceflight beyond LEO as we did in the early 70s, a nuclear reactor will likely find its way onto the lunar surface at some point. Thanks to Rolls Royce, that day could even come before this decade is out. It sounds utterly bonkers, but it's actually rooted in science that's relatively practical here on Earth.

6 photos Photo: Rolls-Royce