It’s Easy To Mock SpaceX Scrubbing Starship’s First Orbital Test, but You Really Shouldn’t

It might be easy to mock SpaceX at times for any number of reasons. For its larger-than-life character of a 21st-century venture capitalist of a leading man or the drama surrounding Elon Musk's other billion-dollar companies, take your pick for any negative attribute surrounding the company that built Starship, the most powerful rocket ever assembled. But even if you can't stand Tesla, SpaceX, or anything Musk-adjacent, you shouldn't be too harsh on Starship booster B4 and spacecraft S20 scrubbing its first launch attempt.

15 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/autoevolution