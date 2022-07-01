Driver Caught With No License and Mary Jane Leaves Court Driving With MJ, Caught Again

A 43-year-old man from Biddeford, Maine believed the best thing to do after showing up in court for driving without a license and illegal marijuana possession is to get behind the wheel of a car full of marijuana.
As weird and funny as that may sound, this is exactly what happened a few days ago, when a man appeared in court for driving with no license and marijuana possession over one pound.
The Newburyport District Court decided to release the man on his own recognizance, but the only thing he had to agree with was not to drive until getting a license. In other words, he was free to go, as long as he agreed not to get behind the wheel of a car until he recovers his license (the police say his driver’s license was suspended, so in theory, the only thing he had to do was to just wait).
Obviously, he agreed with the judge, but the minute he left the court, he jumped behind the wheel into a Toyota SUV and drove away. That’s right, after telling the judge he wouldn’t drive until properly licensed, the man left the parking lot of the court in the driver’s seat of a Toyota. And if you believe this is the fun part, here’s what happened next.
Trooper and court officer Michael Provost spotted the man, recognized him from the case that literally ended only a few minutes before, and stopped the SUV.
After arresting the man for driving without a license, he searched the Toyota and discovered no less than 70 pounds of marijuana in the glovebox. In other words, the man who appeared in court for driving without a license and illegal marijuana possession was caught the second time driving without a license and with MJ, literally minutes after being released from court.
The 43-year-old Maine resident was sent back to the Newburyport District Court, once again on charges of driving without a license and trafficking in marijuana, according to the local police.
The Newburyport District Court decided to release the man on his own recognizance, but the only thing he had to agree with was not to drive until getting a license. In other words, he was free to go, as long as he agreed not to get behind the wheel of a car until he recovers his license (the police say his driver’s license was suspended, so in theory, the only thing he had to do was to just wait).
Obviously, he agreed with the judge, but the minute he left the court, he jumped behind the wheel into a Toyota SUV and drove away. That’s right, after telling the judge he wouldn’t drive until properly licensed, the man left the parking lot of the court in the driver’s seat of a Toyota. And if you believe this is the fun part, here’s what happened next.
Trooper and court officer Michael Provost spotted the man, recognized him from the case that literally ended only a few minutes before, and stopped the SUV.
After arresting the man for driving without a license, he searched the Toyota and discovered no less than 70 pounds of marijuana in the glovebox. In other words, the man who appeared in court for driving without a license and illegal marijuana possession was caught the second time driving without a license and with MJ, literally minutes after being released from court.
The 43-year-old Maine resident was sent back to the Newburyport District Court, once again on charges of driving without a license and trafficking in marijuana, according to the local police.