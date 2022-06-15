Minecraft Realistic Car Mod 1.19 Adds New Vehicles, Bio-Diesel, and New Road Building Mode

Minecraft is a game for children, but that doesn't stop a whole slew of adult gamers from modding the game to high holy heaven to make things possible that would've never been before. Such is the case with the latest release of the Realistic Car mod 1.19 Datapack, available now for download.
The last time we checked out a vehicle mod for Minecraft, it was in the form of the unrelated Ultimate Car Mod pack. And although those adorable little boxy vehicles had a charm all their own, the Realistic Car Mod pack takes things to a whole other level. Apart from vehicle models that look ostensibly far more like real motor vehicles, there's now a whole slew of supporting features to bring the degree of automotive immersion to a level rarely before seen in Minecraft mods.
Forst of all, novel abilities like road construction, bio-diesel production, and vehicle layouts that feature steering wheels, dashboards, working gear sticks, license plates, openable doors, hoods, and trunks make for a particularly novel and unique way of traversing the vast landscapes of native to Minecraft since day one.This all comes alongside a choice of five different vehicle types ranging from single-seaters to two-seater convertibles and even a choice of two tracks, either with or without rear storage containers.
Couple that with a revamped and exclusive road-building mechanic that helps you forge motorways for your vehicles to travel along, and you have a mod nearly guaranteed to at least grab your attention even if you haven't played Minecraft in the last calendar decade.
The mod is available for download via the Minecraft Forge modified launcher client right now. So if you and your friends had plans to build that subterranean base, there's now a much better way of getting there than some dinky little mine cart.
Forst of all, novel abilities like road construction, bio-diesel production, and vehicle layouts that feature steering wheels, dashboards, working gear sticks, license plates, openable doors, hoods, and trunks make for a particularly novel and unique way of traversing the vast landscapes of native to Minecraft since day one.This all comes alongside a choice of five different vehicle types ranging from single-seaters to two-seater convertibles and even a choice of two tracks, either with or without rear storage containers.
Couple that with a revamped and exclusive road-building mechanic that helps you forge motorways for your vehicles to travel along, and you have a mod nearly guaranteed to at least grab your attention even if you haven't played Minecraft in the last calendar decade.
The mod is available for download via the Minecraft Forge modified launcher client right now. So if you and your friends had plans to build that subterranean base, there's now a much better way of getting there than some dinky little mine cart.