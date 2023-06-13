Sony's Latest Car AV Receiver Was Built With Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay in Mind

Sony has recently launched a new car AV receiver, and to one's surprise, the device also features Android Auto and CarPlay.
The adoption of mobile phone projection systems is skyrocketing these devices, and while most carmakers install them on their new models, aftermarket media upgrades are the only way to get these features in an older car.
Needless to say, the most premium products on the market are sometimes even better than the factory-installed equipment, and as such, upgrading to a third-party solution makes perfect sense.
Sony is one of the companies investing in this product category, and if you've been following its devices closely, you probably know already that Android Auto and CarPlay support have often been among its priorities.
The brand-new XAV-9000ES makes no exception, as this media receiver also packs support for mobile phone projection mixed with all kinds of goodies to justify a rather high price tag.
The support for wireless Android Auto and CarPlay is one of the main highlights, as users can connect their smartphones without the need for cables. If you've been part of the Android Auto world for over a day, you probably know that cables tend to break down the connection for no clear reason. Switching to wireless has long been the preferred workaround, and devices like AAWireless and Motorola's MA1 made the whole thing much easier.
Of course, Sony's media receiver doesn’t just come down to wireless phone projection. The device packs a fantastic screen with a very modern design.
Sony says it build this device specifically to offer premium-quality audio and sound customization. As such, you get an ESS digital-to-analog converter that supports 32-bit processing. It also packs a 4-channel amplifier, as well as support for high-resolution audio codes, including 192 kHz / 24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz / 24-bit PCM conversion.
The media unit includes a USB Type-C connector that allows you to plug in and charge any device. The 3A charging speed is good enough to provide fast charging for the majority of smartphones, though keep in mind you'll need a Type-C cable (and not a traditional Type-A cord). This shouldn’t be a problem given most new-generation phones already support Type-C connectors – the iPhone, for instance, uses a Lightning connector at one end of the cable and USB-C at the other.
Needless to say, Sony is also offering all the other essential features, including 5V 3-pre out connectivity that allows customers to connect their audio systems. And speaking of additional connectivity options, the media receiver comes with three ports for external cameras, so you can see live images when you park and footage from other cameras (such as a dashcam). A GPS antenna is also available for an improved signal when navigating.
At the end of the day, it's hard to find something to complain about on this Sony media unit. The screen is perhaps the feature that would deserve an upgrade, as the 6.75-inch panel might feel a bit too small for a 2023 head unit. My car sports a 7-inch display, and whenever I try a larger screen, going back to my configuration feels like a huge step backward. As such, the bigger the screen, the more advance the experience, especially when you keep Google Maps or Waze in focus while you drive.
Unfortunately, the price tag is likely to be a major shortcoming for potential buyers. Sony will sell its new media receiver for $899 in the United States, so it's pretty clear it won't come for cheap. The price suggests the device joins Sony's premium offering, and I totally understand if you believe this isn't justified. A 6.75-inch media receiver should be more affordable, but Sony believes all the other capabilities make a huge difference and set this new model apart from the rest of the competition.
The device will become available for purchase in September 2023 in the United States and Canada. Sony hasn't yet shared plans to bring the new media unit to other markets, but I expect it to also hit the shelves in Europe later this year. In the meantime, if you're looking for more affordable media receivers with Android Auto and CarPlay support, Sony has plenty of them, and if you're not necessarily interested in wireless connections, the price can drop to as low as $300 for a budget model.
The display measures 6.75 inches, and while it may seem small, the bezel-less and flush design makes it feel like home on any dashboard. With touch support, interacting with what's on the screen is pretty straightforward.
Sony's main selling points are the wireless Android Auto and CarPlay support mixed with the flush surface HD display. Despite its small dimensions, the display looks beautiful, so it blends into any dashboard neatly if a double-DIN chassis is supported.
Unfortunately, the price tag is likely to be a major shortcoming for potential buyers. Sony will sell its new media receiver for $899 in the United States, so it's pretty clear it won't come for cheap. The price suggests the device joins Sony's premium offering, and I totally understand if you believe this isn't justified. A 6.75-inch media receiver should be more affordable, but Sony believes all the other capabilities make a huge difference and set this new model apart from the rest of the competition.
The device will become available for purchase in September 2023 in the United States and Canada. Sony hasn't yet shared plans to bring the new media unit to other markets, but I expect it to also hit the shelves in Europe later this year. In the meantime, if you're looking for more affordable media receivers with Android Auto and CarPlay support, Sony has plenty of them, and if you're not necessarily interested in wireless connections, the price can drop to as low as $300 for a budget model.