Someone Stole This 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak Last Call for Just $83,500

Thinking back before the unveiling of the Hellcat-spec Challenger SRT, I don’t think anybody imagined that one day people would be willing to spend way over MSRP in order to land either a new or a barely used Dodge muscle car in their driveway.
You really got to hand it to Dodge. They sort of lowkey landed on this specification, while also planning for it carefully. Originally, they used the ‘Hellcat’ moniker as an internal code name for this 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. The name was an homage to the World War II Grumman F6F fighter plane, known for its power and tenacity.
Meanwhile, the engine itself was initially a secret SRT project called ‘Operation Tomcat’, which means the team probably considered naming the final product the Challenger Tomcat, which sounds alright, but not as cool as Hellcat. Oh, and to think that the Hellcat almost never came to be, seeing as how Chrysler initially turned down the idea because of budget constraints.
Anyway, now that everyone is embracing electrification, every single Hellcat-powered product is on its way out, and what better way to acknowledge their accomplishments than to build a wide range of limited-edition variants under the ‘Last Call’ umbrella. You can be sure that when car collectors first heard this news, they stood up and took notice.
So then, what do we have here? Well, it’s a Last Call edition 2023 Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, that’s been fitted with both the Technology and Driver Convenience groups, among other niceties. We’ll get into the specs in a minute, but before we do that, let’s just point out the fact that this car just sold for $83,500 with 14 miles on its Hemi V8. Basically, it sold for less than its MSRP ($86,628) and it’s still technically brand-new.
As long as its next owner doesn’t put any miles on the clock, there’s no way this doesn’t go up in value. Great investment – almost a steal.
In terms of highlights, we like the Pitch Black exterior with satin black front and rear spoilers, and the fact that it also comes with a power sunroof, rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Black Vapor chrome dual exhaust outlets is also nice.
As for the engine, you already know everything there is to know about it. It puts down 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. There’s also a ‘Last Call’ plaque under the hood right by the driver-side headlight.
The only issue one might have with this particular specification is that it doesn’t feature the factory-standard wide-body kit, but you know what? It kind of looks great this way too – maybe even more stylish. I don’t know. What do you guys think?
Other highlights include the black 20-inch five-spoke wheels with Pirelli P Zero Nero All Season tires, Brembo brakes, the SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode active suspension, Hammerhead Gray and black Laguna leather seats (with embossed Hellcat logos), keyless entry, Jailbreak badging, the Uconnect infotainment system with sat-nav, a Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
